Grey water polo teams victorious

The Grey High team that won the St Andrew’s Shield water polo tournament in Grahamstown at the weekend is, from left, back, Aidan Baker, Christopher Smailes, Stuart Grenfell, Luke Butler, Matthew Easton, Ricky King, Cameron Mukheibir (coach), Grant Butler (manager); and, front, Tiaan Ingram, Damon Royle, Kyle Mukheibir, Kellan Jones, Jared Potgieter, Reece Hancocks and Christian Rosser
PE school’s cricket and athletics sides also have successful outings

The Grey High senior teams had a successful weekend at the St Andrew’s Shield water polo tournament in Grahamstown, winning the A and B sections. The first team produced clinical water polo, proving too strong for the opposition in their pool.

This meant they topped their pool, progressing to the semifinals in which they met Port Elizabeth rivals Pearson.

They kept their unbeaten run going with a 7-4 result.

This set up a clash in the final against St Andrew’s College, who went into an early lead.

St Andrew’s held onto that advantage until the last chukka.

But they then conceded three quick goals in the first minute for Grey to go ahead 7-5, a lead they defended fiercely to the end.

Tiaan Ingram was named goalkeeper of the tournament and Aidan Baker attacker of the tournament.

The Grey second team won the B section, beating Somerset College first in the final 5-2.

