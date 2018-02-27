Chippa happy with Pirates draw

Chippa United’s reserve team finished their Multichoice Diski Challenge campaign on a positive note when they played to a 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Chilli Boys have not had the best season and they were looking to end the season on a high after suffering a number of defeats.

They wanted to finish strongly against Pirates with an emphatic victory but it was not to be, as Buccaneers equalised with a penalty in stoppage time to break the hearts of Chippa United.

They had one of their best performances against Pirates and will be looking to build on the momentum through next season.