Chippa happy with Pirates draw
Chippa United’s reserve team finished their Multichoice Diski Challenge campaign on a positive note when they played to a 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
The Chilli Boys have not had the best season and they were looking to end the season on a high after suffering a number of defeats.
They wanted to finish strongly against Pirates with an emphatic victory but it was not to be, as Buccaneers equalised with a penalty in stoppage time to break the hearts of Chippa United.
They had one of their best performances against Pirates and will be looking to build on the momentum through next season.
The Port Elizabeth side have only lost one match at home this season and would regard the draw a positive result for them.
“This was by far the best performance my players had against a brilliant team like Pirates,” Chippa United reserve team coach Glen Minnie said.
“We were really hoping for a win against them and it was unfortunate that they scored in the dying minutes of the game. I liked that we displayed our competitive side and showed Pirates what we are really made of.
“It was a good result for us at home and we will go back to the drawing board to return an even better unit next season.”