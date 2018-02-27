Chippa aim still top four
Chip United head coach Teboho Moloi’s ambitions of finishing in the top four of the Absa Premiership are still alive – despite the 4-2 loss to Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, he said.
The Chilli Boys put on a brave performance against the Soweto Giants in the game in Port Elizabeth, but their top four aspirations are under threat as they have slipped to ninth position after the defeat.
Moloi said yesterday there was no fear or pressure in the camp and the dream to finish higher was still alive.
“We have no fear as there is still a long way to go,” Moloi said.
“As much as all the other teams have woken up, we will also keep fighting.
“We are in a similar position to what we were in the first round, where we were languishing in position 12.
“What has really been going well, is the fact that we were not losing.
“For now, the most important thing we need are two wins.
“We are not far off from our goal. If we get two wins, we will leave a gap between us and the teams below us.
“Now is the time for us to show our mettle and pedigree.”
Poor defence cost the home side dearly against the Buccaneers and Moloi said his players needed to strike a balance between offence and defence for them to reach their goal.
Chippa United were able to hold their own against Pirates in the first half of the game, going toe-to-toe with their visitors.
“It is as though my players have forgotten how to defend,” Moloi said.
“Our strategy against Pirates was simple – we just wanted to go at them and attack from the word go.
“They showed if you do not do the right thing in the right area you will get punished.
“Overall, I would like to commend my players, because they gave a good account of themselves.
“It is just unfortunate that we conceded the last two goals in the last minutes of the game,” the coach said. “These are the things we need to fix. “We are not fighting for relegation anymore, we are fighting for top four.”