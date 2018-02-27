Chippa aim still top four

Chip United head coach Teboho Moloi’s ambitions of finishing in the top four of the Absa Premiership are still alive – despite the 4-2 loss to Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, he said.

The Chilli Boys put on a brave performance against the Soweto Giants in the game in Port Elizabeth, but their top four aspirations are under threat as they have slipped to ninth position after the defeat.

Moloi said yesterday there was no fear or pressure in the camp and the dream to finish higher was still alive.

“We have no fear as there is still a long way to go,” Moloi said.

“As much as all the other teams have woken up, we will also keep fighting.

“We are in a similar position to what we were in the first round, where we were languishing in position 12.

“What has really been going well, is the fact that we were not losing.

“For now, the most important thing we need are two wins.