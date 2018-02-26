Players’ union, EPRU try to settle dispute
Allowances, registration fees for young players unpaid
Negotiations are under way between a players’ union and Eastern Province Rugby to settle disputed allowances and unpaid university registration fees.
As many as 18 Eastern Province U19 and U21 players lodged complaints last week with MyPlayers, the official organisation of the professional rugby players in South Africa, saying that they had not been paid their monthly allowances by EP Rugby for last month.
The players also maintain their Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student registration fees have not been paid for this year as, they say, was negotiated with EP Rugby.
MyPlayers player affairs and operations manager Mandisi Tshonti said the players had been paid these allowances for several months until the end of last year, but no payments had been received for last month.
The Herald has learnt that the players signed deals but the contracts were never counter-signed by the union.
These contracts include a monthly stipend to players who were studying, as well as tuition fees for studies at NMU while the bursary remained in place.
NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said about 14 players had entered into an agreement with the rugby union last year, which involved payment of R10 000 towards their tuition fees.
“No deposits were made to these students’ accounts last year, but they were allowed to proceed with registration upon producing the letter that served as commitment to pay,” she said.
Mbabela said there were a number of EP Rugby players enrolled at the university, at various levels of study.
The contracts also stated that players had to attend training sessions and play for elected rugby clubs and be available to play for EP U19 and U21 teams.
Two weeks ago, the SA Rugby Players’ Association (SARPA), a division of MyPlayers, sent a legal letter to EP Rugby warning of legal action if the agreements were not honoured.
The letter stated that EP Rugby had no authority to terminate the agreements.
It also said that the monthly salaries and payments to players proved contracts were in place.
Tshonti said negotiations with EP Rugby had been positive on Wednesday.
“EP initially said to us they don’t have an obligation towards these contracts and we said we differ with them.
“We explained the reasons why – because the players have always reported to and played rugby for EP,” he said.
“They have rendered services and EP has paid them for the past year or so.
“So we met in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday to clear the air. We seemingly agree.
“We have not yet officially asked them to rectify and pay the players, but it is something we will do this week still.”
Tshonti said his organisation had also met the players to detail the negotiations with EP Rugby. He believes EP Rugby now understands there are certain obligations that must be met for the matter to be settled.
“For us, the next step is to write to EP Rugby and say that with these contracts that are supposed to be effective you should make payments, and we will probably give them a time frame to rectify that by. If not, then we would have to look at further alternatives.”
EP Rugby president Andre Rademan confirmed the parties had met and that the talks had been positive.
“Negotiations are in progress. I had a personal meeting with the university on Tuesday,” Rademan said on Thursday.
“On Wednesday, the representative from MyPlayers was at the office and we are in the process of trying to find an amicable situation. We are making progress in sorting this problem out.”
The parents of one player who did not want to be named to protect their son from possible victimisation, said parents were frustrated with how EP Rugby had dealt with this situation.
“They are not being transparent and to get information from them is close to impossible. They are denying having contracts with the players despite them being paid monthly salaries, including all the benefits such as the pension fund payments and so on.”
“Now they are backtracking and claiming contracts are not in place and that they will not honour them.
On Wednesday, the players had met SARPA and were told that the rugby union had been given an ultimatum to pay within seven days otherwise legal action would take place, the parent said.