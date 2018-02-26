Players’ union, EPRU try to settle dispute

Allowances, registration fees for young players unpaid

Negotiations are under way between a players’ union and Eastern Province Rugby to settle disputed allowances and unpaid university registration fees.

As many as 18 Eastern Province U19 and U21 players lodged complaints last week with MyPlayers, the official organisation of the professional rugby players in South Africa, saying that they had not been paid their monthly allowances by EP Rugby for last month.

The players also maintain their Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student registration fees have not been paid for this year as, they say, was negotiated with EP Rugby.

MyPlayers player affairs and operations manager Mandisi Tshonti said the players had been paid these allowances for several months until the end of last year, but no payments had been received for last month.

The Herald has learnt that the players signed deals but the contracts were never counter-signed by the union.

These contracts include a monthly stipend to players who were studying, as well as tuition fees for studies at NMU while the bursary remained in place.

NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said about 14 players had entered into an agreement with the rugby union last year, which involved payment of R10 000 towards their tuition fees.

“No deposits were made to these students’ accounts last year, but they were allowed to proceed with registration upon producing the letter that served as commitment to pay,” she said.

Mbabela said there were a number of EP Rugby players enrolled at the university, at various levels of study.

The contracts also stated that players had to attend training sessions and play for elected rugby clubs and be available to play for EP U19 and U21 teams.

Two weeks ago, the SA Rugby Players’ Association (SARPA), a division of MyPlayers, sent a legal letter to EP Rugby warning of legal action if the agreements were not honoured.

The letter stated that EP Rugby had no authority to terminate the agreements.

It also said that the monthly salaries and payments to players proved contracts were in place.

Tshonti said negotiations with EP Rugby had been positive on Wednesday.