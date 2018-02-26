IN PICS |The 2018 Herald Continental Cycle Tour

Following a 23km road leg and a 15km mountain bike leg, Coimbra’s Ronald Scheffer and Steven Shirley were too good for the rest of the competitors as the pair crossed the finish line in a combined time of 1h 13 min 16sec.

They were followed closely by another Coimbra team, Donavon Shehab and Dean de Coning, who finished in 1:13.40, while third place went to Team Cyclo Pro’s Bruce Campbell and Richard Allen, a further two minutes behind in 1:15.13.

Tackling the first leg, Scheffer, 43, who finished his road leg in 37.56, said: “I had to get to the front towards the end because I knew Steven would be strong enough to get away in the mountain bike section.

“Riding into the wind going out, I just tried to stay with the front guys because you cannot really get away, so I had to make sure to be with the front group when I handed over to Steven.”

Shirley, 48, showed his class in the MTB section, finishing the leg in a blistering 35.20 to land his team the Corporate Challenge title.

“I had a good leg, thanks to Ronnie finishing with the top three guys. It was really tough riding into the westerly, and so we stuck in a bit of a bunch.