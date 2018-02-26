Kings now desperate following massive thrashing
If the Southern Kings do not find a quick fix to end their downward spiral, they face the humiliating prospect of losing all 21 games in their debut PRO14 season.
The gulf in class between the top and bottom PRO14 teams was apparent when Conference B log-leaders Leinster cruised to an easy 64-7 win over the Kings in Dublin on Friday.
It was the Kings’ 16th consecutive defeat and, with only five matches left, time is running out for the Port Elizabeth side to get a win to their name. It was the Kings’ heaviest defeat of the season, and came close to eclipsing the most one-sided match in PRO14 history, when Ospreys beat Treviso 75-7 in 2016.
Outscored 10 tries to one by Leinster, this turned out to be the mismatch that the log standings suggested before kickoff.
While there was much for the home crowd of 10 215 to cheer about, Kings head coach Deon Davids will be concerned about how little his team were able to bring to the fight.
Apart from a 15th-minute try from skipper Michael Willemse, it was not a night the Kings will look back on with any fondness. If they fail to snap their losing streak, the Kings will join Italian side Zebre as the other team not having won a single match in a season.
In their debut season, Zebre did not win a match, losing all 22 games they played in the old PRO12 in 2012-13.
On Friday, the Kings host the Newport Gwent Dragons in Port Elizabeth, before home games against Benetton Treviso, Munster, Cardiff Blues and the Cheetahs.
Leinster, despite missing 11 players who were on duty with the Irish national team, simply had too much class for the Kings.
Ahead of the clash, Leinster coach Leo Cullen appealed for a big effort, and his players responded by taking a decisive 40-7 lead at the break.
“The group were very nervous leading up to the game because it was a big opportunity for many of the players,” Cullen said.
“We prepared well and I am glad we started well – that settled our team.
“Those two early tries got our players into the game.
“They knew this was a great chance for them and they played to the very end – that was the most pleasing part.
“I thought our ball security was pretty good against the Kings.
“Our shape in attack was also very good and we created some good chances.
“Leinster were delighted to get the win and there was lots about the performance that we are pleased about,” Cullen said.
Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley was man of the match, and apart from a try, he kicked seven conversions for a 19point haul on his first senior start.
Scorers: Leinster 64: Tries: Bryan Byrne (2), Nick McCarthy (2), Dave Kearney, Barry Daly (2), Ciaran Frawley, James Lowe, Jordan Larmour. Conversions: Frawley (7). Southern Kings 7: Try: Michael Willemse. Conversion: Martin du Toit.