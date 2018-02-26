Kings now desperate following massive thrashing

If the Southern Kings do not find a quick fix to end their downward spiral, they face the humiliating prospect of losing all 21 games in their debut PRO14 season.

The gulf in class between the top and bottom PRO14 teams was apparent when Conference B log-leaders Leinster cruised to an easy 64-7 win over the Kings in Dublin on Friday.

It was the Kings’ 16th consecutive defeat and, with only five matches left, time is running out for the Port Elizabeth side to get a win to their name. It was the Kings’ heaviest defeat of the season, and came close to eclipsing the most one-sided match in PRO14 history, when Ospreys beat Treviso 75-7 in 2016.

Outscored 10 tries to one by Leinster, this turned out to be the mismatch that the log standings suggested before kickoff.

While there was much for the home crowd of 10 215 to cheer about, Kings head coach Deon Davids will be concerned about how little his team were able to bring to the fight.

Apart from a 15th-minute try from skipper Michael Willemse, it was not a night the Kings will look back on with any fondness. If they fail to snap their losing streak, the Kings will join Italian side Zebre as the other team not having won a single match in a season.

In their debut season, Zebre did not win a match, losing all 22 games they played in the old PRO12 in 2012-13.

On Friday, the Kings host the Newport Gwent Dragons in Port Elizabeth, before home games against Benetton Treviso, Munster, Cardiff Blues and the Cheetahs.

Leinster, despite missing 11 players who were on duty with the Irish national team, simply had too much class for the Kings.