Buccaneers blast Chilli Boys to close gap

Orlando Pirates kept their title hopes alive as they thumped Chippa United 4-2 in their Absa Premiership soccer match at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Goals from Bernard Morrison, Thembinkosi Lorch and a Justin Shonga brace ensured that the Buccaneers climbed from fifth position above thirdplaced Kaizer Chiefs, into second.

That left them four points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Attacker Luvuyo Memela said before the game that Pirates were dead-set on collecting all three points on their visit to the Bay and they did just that in front of a massive crowd of 24 375.

The game kicked off to a fast start with both sides playing enterprising football. The Buccaneers were cool-headed and passed the ball really well.

They threatened early in the game when striker Shonga fired a shot to Chippa’s goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo, but the strike came to nought.

They were then afforded another opportunity just outside the penalty area but the shot went wide.

Pirates had the upper hand in the opening minutes of the game and gave the Chilli Boys’ defenders a hard time.