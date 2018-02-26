Buccaneers blast Chilli Boys to close gap
Orlando Pirates kept their title hopes alive as they thumped Chippa United 4-2 in their Absa Premiership soccer match at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
Goals from Bernard Morrison, Thembinkosi Lorch and a Justin Shonga brace ensured that the Buccaneers climbed from fifth position above thirdplaced Kaizer Chiefs, into second.
That left them four points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Attacker Luvuyo Memela said before the game that Pirates were dead-set on collecting all three points on their visit to the Bay and they did just that in front of a massive crowd of 24 375.
The game kicked off to a fast start with both sides playing enterprising football. The Buccaneers were cool-headed and passed the ball really well.
They threatened early in the game when striker Shonga fired a shot to Chippa’s goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo, but the strike came to nought.
They were then afforded another opportunity just outside the penalty area but the shot went wide.
Pirates had the upper hand in the opening minutes of the game and gave the Chilli Boys’ defenders a hard time.
The home side fought back vigorously on counter-attacks and almost scored from a cross.
They missed out on a clear chance to put themselves ahead when midfielder Abel Mabaso squeezed in a brilliant cross to attacker Sizwe Mdlinzo, who could not find the back of the net.
The home side exerted immense pressure on the Buccaneers and were rewarded with one of their best goals this season when Mxolisi Macuphu fired a thunderous shot that left Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane staring in disbelief.
Veteran striker Mark Mayambela had a pivotal role in the Chilli Boys’ attacking tactics.
But a lapse in concentration saw the home side concede a penalty from a hand ball in the penalty box area.
Bucs striker Morrison made sure and levelled matters. The Chilli Boys missed out on a glorious opportunity to put themselves ahead when Thabo Rhakhale’s attempt was caught by Mabokgwane.
Early in the second half, Shonga slotted a brilliant goal, assisted by Luvuyo Memela.
Katlego Mashego came from the bench and put the Chilli Boys back into the match.
But a minute later Pirates responded with a lovely header by Lorch. Shonga sealed the game with an individual goal from range that buried the Chilli Boys in stoppage time.