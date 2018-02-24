PE horses stand their ground

If yesterday’s Lady’s Pendant over 1 200m at Fairview was a boxing match the local horses won by a knockout.

It was expected that the Western Cape would dominate the race as several star runners were entered, but local horses held their own to run first, second and fourth.

Therefore PE trainers can keep their heads high.

The race was won by Tara Laing’s Star Burst Galaxy (4-1) that does not always get the credit she deserves. She burst cleat to beat Alan Greeff-trained Our Destiny (30-1) with Scandola (20-1), trained by Candice BassRobinson, taking a consolatory third prize. Another PE runner, Easy Street (12-1), trained by Gavin Smith, ran fourth.

The triumph came as a big boost for local racing who keep on showing they can withstand a challenge from visiting horses.

Star Burst Galaxy was a very valuable buy for owners Etienne Braun and Paul Loomes. She has now won seven of her 20 starts and has earned her owners R577 070. Star Burst Galaxy, who is only four years old, was bought as a yearling for R800 000.

She paid R3,20 a win, while the Quartet weighed in with a decent R15 900,90 dividend.

The performances of the Cape runners were disappointing. Clifton Sunset ran fifth, Hoist The Mast sixth, Annaline eighth, Princess Peach 10th and Felicity Flyer 11th.

In the first leg of the Pick 6 Strawberry Girl (8-1) looked impressive in beating 2-1 favourite Washington Square by 2,75 lengths over 1 200m. Despite a sold-looking last run in which she finished second behind I’ll Tell Her, Strawberry Girl still went off at good odds.