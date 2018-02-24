CrossFit Open test kicks off

Bay gym flexes muscles for regional spot

Crossfit Valley Road members will put their endurance and fitness to the test when they compete in The CrossFit Open over the next five weeks.

Kicking off their pursuit last night, members of the Baakens Valley gym tackled the first workout of the online event with an eye on securing some spots in the regional round.

Owner and head coach at CrossFit Valley Road Jaco van der Vyfer said the number of participating members was not yet determined. However he predicted more than 50 members from his gym would participate.

The event is the brainchild of Reebok CrossFit Games director David Castro and aims to unearth the world’s fittest athletes.

The workouts, which are released on Thursday evenings, will see athletes complete exercises, including eight toes-to-bar, 10 dumbbell hang clean and jerks and a 14-calorie row on a rowing machine. Athletes must do as many rounds as possible within a 20-minute time frame.

According to Van der Vyfer, CrossFit can be defined as “constantly varied, functional movements performed at a high intensity”.

These “movements”, he said, included weightlifting, powerlifting, gymnastics, rowing, running, Strongman events and swimming.

He said it would be a feather in the cap of his gym if any of his athletes were to progress to the regional rounds.

“Moving on to the [CrossFit Games Regionals] would be a great achievement for our gym, because it shows the growth and hard work these amazing athletes have put in over the past year,” Van der Vyfer said.

He said once the workout was released on a Thursday, they then started the planning process.

“We look at how the equipment set-up will work in order to provide enough space for the heats to run smoothly and also to be able to get enough judges in to get everyone judged during our Friday Night Lights events from 5.30pm to 8pm,” he explained.

Van der Vyfer said athletes belonging to an affiliated CrossFit gym were allowed to complete their workouts at the venue, after which the results were then verified by an affiliate manager.

“Anyone wishing to take part [in The Open] but not belonging to an affiliated gym, will be required to film workouts and post the video clip to games@crossfit.com for online judges to watch and verify that all standards are met,” he added.

Once all five workouts have been completed, athletes are scored based on the total number of repetitions completed within the 20-minute time cap. Open competitors are categorised according to the region in which their primary training location is situated.

From there, the top athletes are then chosen to go to the regional round. South African athletes will fall under the Meridian region, formed by a combination of the Middle East Africa and Southern Europe regions.

The Meridian regional will take place in Madrid, Spain from June 1 to 3. Regional events last three days and are held over three consecutive weekends.

A total of 35 spots, [20 individual and 15 team] will be available for athletes from the region to progress to the regionals. From here, 120 of the fittest men, women and teams will progress to the Reebok CrossFit Games 2018.

Van der Vyfer said the sport’s popularity was growing rapidly with more than 140 affiliated clubs across the country.

CrossFit Algoa and Lion’s Bay CrossFit – another two gyms based in the Bay – will also have members participating in The Open.