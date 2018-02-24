Chippa want to be giant killers on home ground

Chippa United are unfazed by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates as they gear up for a massive Absa Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow, says captain James Okwuosa.

“We are not scared of anybody, particularly not Orlando Pirates now that they are coming to our home turf,” Okwuosa said.

They have been brilliant on their defensive duties and Okwuosa is certain that this will help the Port Elizabethbased team to hold their own against the Buccaneers.

His team have had an impressive run in the PSL so far and are unbeaten in their last five games.

The defender, who has had a stint in the Buccaneers camp before joining Chippa United, is hoping this factor will give them an added advantage.

“We do not care about their form as we will be sticking to our own game plan.

“As it stands in the league right now, we have not lost in five games and surely that should say something about the way we play.

“They will be very cautious. They have seen that we are not an easy side to beat and their approach will change when they play us this time around.

“Every team in the PSL is trying to consolidate their positions on the log. Basically no one is safe because the gaps between the teams are very small.”

This will be a crucial game for the Chilli Boys in their quest to climb a bit higher on the log and to bag a home win to boost their egos.

“We really want to win this because we know how big it is,” Okwuosa said.

“It would mean a lot for the team to win against a big team like Pirates. It is a home game and it would boost our confidence so much to win against the Soweto giants.

“We know that there is a lot of pressure surrounding this game nonetheless and the team are in good spirit.

“The team want to prove to its fans that it can get a win here in Port Elizabeth,” he said.

The Port Elizabeth side blew hot and cold in their defensive duties in the first few games of the second round of the season but they have adopted a more goalscoring approach in their recent games.

“We will be keeping to the coach’s philosophy in this game,” Okwuosa said.

“Our strategy is to try by all mean to put goals in the net now.”

The Chilli Boys will be without influential Kurt Leintjies, who has a stomach ailment, as well as Zitha Macheke, who has four yellow cards in the Premier League.