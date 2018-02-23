Schoeman ready for cycle tour

Top racer out to defend title in front of home crowd in one of her favourite events

Port Elizabeth speed queen Anriette Schoeman, of Team Africa Silks, aims to give the home crowd something to cheer about when she attempts to defend her title at The Herald Continental Cycle Tour on Sunday.

The 106km Classic women’s defending champion, who placed second in last week’s 80km mountain bike event, has been training hard and is in good form.

“Being from PE, this is one of my favourite races on my annual calendar, so my goal is always to podium,” Schoeman said.

She enjoys having home crowd advantage, but in a way it added a bit of extra pressure to pull off a good result, she said.

The rider is also looking forward to the beachfront vibe at the weekend.

“This also has to be one of the events with the most spectacular scenery, and even though we don’t get to see much of it on race day, it doesn’t make it any less special,” Schoeman said.

Nolan Hoffman, of Johannesburg’s Team BCX, considers The Herald Continental Cycle Tour to be a home ground race because of all the support he gets from the Port Elizabeth crowd.

He is looking to make it five victories in a row, and “that would be a nice goal to achieve for me”, he said.

Hoffman’s achievements include a World Championship silver medal and wins at the Tsogo Sun Amashova Classic and Cape Town Cycle Tour.

He is joined by a skilled group of cyclists including Clint Hendricks, last year’s runner-up and defending champion of the Cape Tour Cycle Tour; Chris Jooste, winner of the inaugural Tshwane Classic; and David Maree, winner of last year’s Berge en Dale Classic.

Team manager Magnus Gouws said the team’s training had been picking up since the beginning of the year, following a tough Mpumalanga Tour.