Schoeman ready for cycle tour
Top racer out to defend title in front of home crowd in one of her favourite events
Port Elizabeth speed queen Anriette Schoeman, of Team Africa Silks, aims to give the home crowd something to cheer about when she attempts to defend her title at The Herald Continental Cycle Tour on Sunday.
The 106km Classic women’s defending champion, who placed second in last week’s 80km mountain bike event, has been training hard and is in good form.
“Being from PE, this is one of my favourite races on my annual calendar, so my goal is always to podium,” Schoeman said.
She enjoys having home crowd advantage, but in a way it added a bit of extra pressure to pull off a good result, she said.
The rider is also looking forward to the beachfront vibe at the weekend.
“This also has to be one of the events with the most spectacular scenery, and even though we don’t get to see much of it on race day, it doesn’t make it any less special,” Schoeman said.
Nolan Hoffman, of Johannesburg’s Team BCX, considers The Herald Continental Cycle Tour to be a home ground race because of all the support he gets from the Port Elizabeth crowd.
He is looking to make it five victories in a row, and “that would be a nice goal to achieve for me”, he said.
Hoffman’s achievements include a World Championship silver medal and wins at the Tsogo Sun Amashova Classic and Cape Town Cycle Tour.
He is joined by a skilled group of cyclists including Clint Hendricks, last year’s runner-up and defending champion of the Cape Tour Cycle Tour; Chris Jooste, winner of the inaugural Tshwane Classic; and David Maree, winner of last year’s Berge en Dale Classic.
Team manager Magnus Gouws said the team’s training had been picking up since the beginning of the year, following a tough Mpumalanga Tour.
They have enjoyed a few victories so far and will be looking to build on the early season success heading into the Tour of Good Hope and the Cape Town Cycle Tour.
“The Herald [Continental Cycle Tour] is, therefore, ideal preparation for the team,” Gouws said.
Racing at the coast was always exciting and brought a slightly different dynamic to the event, he said.
“But most of all, we look forward to a fast, action-packed race.
“The team has enjoyed much success in previous years at this event, and we are the defending champions, with Nolan Hoffman winning last year,” he said.
“One of our main goals will be to repeat previous years’ results and try to get Nolan back onto the top step of the podium.”
Another side to watch out for is Team Alphabody Works/Giant, who get good results in Port Elizabeth.
Team manager Hannes van der Walt said they were looking forward to having another good experience at this year’s event, and maybe bettering their third-place finish [Rohan du Plooy in the 106km Classic] with a win.
The 106km Classic starts at 6am at Pollok Beach, and the 55km Pursuit at 8am.
Race packs can be collected from Pollok Beach today from 9am to 7pm and tomorrow from 9am to 1pm.
ROAD CLOSURES:
#Roadies, now is your turn to participate in our festival of cycling.
Months of sweat, gears & saddles sores will finally be rewarded this week with Personal Best race times this Sunday. Our 106km & 55km Road Courses are ready. Save this map to plan your #HCT2018 race strategy. pic.twitter.com/ECz0mIFEps
— Herald Cycle Tour (@heraldcycletour) February 19, 2018
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.