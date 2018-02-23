Mountain bike race changes format

Amateur mountain bikers who might not have time for the full Fedgroup Port Elizabeth to Plett stage race will not run the risk of missing out with the addition of the Weekend Warriors.

It allows riders to get a feel for the race, albeit over two days, experiencing the thrills and spills of the race in a shorter format.

The concept sees the race cut into two halves, tailored specifically for the man on the move.

The race, which takes place from next week Thursday to Sunday already has in excess of 150 riders set to tackle the route, which starts in Kurland, Plettenberg Bay.

This figure includes eight Weekend Warrior entrants.

Riders can choose either the first two days or the last two days, with a maximum of 20 spots available per grouping.

Participants can choose between the Lite and Tough routes, in addition to signing up either as a solo rider or a team.

The first two days, from Kurland to Brakkeduine, will see riders trek a total of 145km in the Lite race and 185km in the Tough race.

The remaining two days from Brakkeduine to Crossways will cover distances of 136km (Lite) and 157km (Tough).

Event organiser Mike Glover, from Red Cherry Adventures, said the idea came about due to riders being somewhat intimidated by the words “stage race”.

“This gives them a chance to sample the race over two days and hopefully next year, they will return and race over all four days,” he said.

Although Weekend Warriors entrants will not see a winner being crowned, Glover said participants would be recognised.

He said riders choosing days three and four should collect their race numbers from the Brakkeduine race village before their two-day journey.

Glover said that the Zuurbron stop-over would be located in Hankey.