Mammoth task for Kings

David versus Goliath or top versus bottom are two ways of viewing tonight’s apparently lopsided PRO14 clash between high-riding Leinster and the struggling Southern Kings.

On paper this looks like a mismatch, though the never-say-die Southern Kings will point out that matches are not played on paper.

Leinster are riding high at the top of Conference B, while the Kings are marooned at the bottom and still hunting for a first win, after 15 games.

Although the Southern Kings insist they should never be written off, the omens are not good for the struggling South Africans in Dublin.

In a testing start to the PRO14, the Kings have leaked a massive 603 points as rival teams have feasted on their defensive frailties.

Included in those points are 86 tries, which gives an idea of the battle the Kings have been fighting on the defensive front.

Damage limitation will probably be the name of the game for the South Africans.

It has been a tough three match European tour for the PRO14 rookies, with defeats against Ulster and the Ospreys proceeding tonight’s clash.

How much gas the Southern Kings have left in the tank remains to be seen after their stout defensive effort against the Ospreys.

After leading 12-7 at the break, the Kings were eventually overpowered by the Welsh side, who dominated proceedings in the second half at the Liberty Stadium.

But the Kings will have taken heart from a display in which the Ospreys only forged after late penalty tries – and two yellow cards.

Kings coach Deon Davids has shuffled his backline for tonight’s clash.

Michael Makase, who was on the left wing against Ospreys, has been moved to his favoured position of right wing, while Anthonie Volmink, who missed out against the Ospreys, has been restored to the left wing.