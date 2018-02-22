PE’s Venter all set for J-Bay event

Change of focus for indoor specialist

Port Elizabeth swimmer Ian Venter is quietly confident of good results when he competes at the SA Open Water Swimming championships in Jeffreys Bay next month. With little more than a week to go before the start of the championships, Venter feels he is in good shape.

“I have done open water swimming as well, but my main focus remains indoor swimming,” he said yesterday.

Venter, who will compete in the 3km and 5km distances, said there was not much of a mindset shift for him between open water and indoor swimming.

“We have raced this course quite a lot, so we know what to expect, and knowing the course makes racing a lot easier,” he said.

Asked what his aims were, he said: “I just want to go out there and see what I can do. I am not putting too much pressure on myself for that.

“My main priority right now is the indoor calendar,” he said.

Another Bay swimmer to watch out for will be Amica de Jager.

Coming off the back of her win at the River Mile at the weekend, De Jager, 18, of St Francis Bay, will be a force to be reckoned with at the championships.

She does indoor and open water swimming as well as lifesaving, and said open water swimming was her favourite.

Swimming in the 5km and 10km distances, De Jager hopes to improve on her performance at last year’s championships, when she was in the top six at both events.