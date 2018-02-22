Leinster coach wants better show against Kings

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has called for all-round improvement from his side ahead of their PRO14 clash against the Southern Kings in Dublin tomorrow.

The in-form Irish side moved three points clear at the top of Conference B after an entertaining 20-13 win over second-placed Scarlets last week.

“I thought our match against the Scarlets was a bit of a scrappy game, as is often the case at this time of year because teams have a lot of changes,” Cullen said.

With the Six Nations in full swing, most of the top PRO14 sides are missing their senior internationals who are on duty for Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“For us, there were a number of young and academy players involved, so that’s really positive for their development.

“You have to have a bit of understanding and empathy towards them coming into the team as well, because it’s a big step up against a well-coached team, who have been going very well in the last 18 months.

“Ciaran Frawley was very impressive when he came on to play.

“We’re pleased to get the win but we were 10 points ahead at one stage, so you’d like to push on and score again and potentially get five points, but it didn’t happen for us,” the head coach said.

“Scarlets dug in and caused us problems. We’re pleased to get a win and move on now towards the Kings,” Cullen said.

Luke McGrath’s knee injury, which forced him off early in the second half of Leinster’s win over the Scarlets, is not as serious as was feared at first.

Although he has been ruled out of his province’s game against the Kings, and most probably the remainder of the Six Nations, the scrumhalf is expected to return in time for Leinster’s European Champions Cup quarterfinal against Saracens on April 1.