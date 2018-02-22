Leinster coach wants better show against Kings
Leinster coach Leo Cullen has called for all-round improvement from his side ahead of their PRO14 clash against the Southern Kings in Dublin tomorrow.
The in-form Irish side moved three points clear at the top of Conference B after an entertaining 20-13 win over second-placed Scarlets last week.
“I thought our match against the Scarlets was a bit of a scrappy game, as is often the case at this time of year because teams have a lot of changes,” Cullen said.
With the Six Nations in full swing, most of the top PRO14 sides are missing their senior internationals who are on duty for Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
“For us, there were a number of young and academy players involved, so that’s really positive for their development.
“You have to have a bit of understanding and empathy towards them coming into the team as well, because it’s a big step up against a well-coached team, who have been going very well in the last 18 months.
“Ciaran Frawley was very impressive when he came on to play.
“We’re pleased to get the win but we were 10 points ahead at one stage, so you’d like to push on and score again and potentially get five points, but it didn’t happen for us,” the head coach said.
“Scarlets dug in and caused us problems. We’re pleased to get a win and move on now towards the Kings,” Cullen said.
Luke McGrath’s knee injury, which forced him off early in the second half of Leinster’s win over the Scarlets, is not as serious as was feared at first.
Although he has been ruled out of his province’s game against the Kings, and most probably the remainder of the Six Nations, the scrumhalf is expected to return in time for Leinster’s European Champions Cup quarterfinal against Saracens on April 1.
McGrath underwent a scan on Sunday, and a Leinster statement said he was ruled out of the Southern Kings game and would be further assessed as the week goes ahead.
When the teams met in Port Elizabeth in round three of the competition last year, Leinster cruised to a 31-10 win.
The Kings have some injury concerns ahead of the game at Dublin’s 18 500-seater RDS Arena.
Centre Jacques Nel has been flown in as cover for the injured Harlon Klaasen, who sustained a hamstring injury when the Port Elizabeth side lost to the Ospreys last week.
Kings loose forward Andisa Ntsila, who suffered from a tight quad during the Ospreys game, is expected to be fit to play.
After leading 12-7 at the break against the Ospreys, the Kings were eventually overpowered by the Welsh side last week.
The Kings, however, will have taken heart from a display in which the Ospreys only forged ahead after late penalty tries and two yellow cards.
Tomorrow’s match will be shown live on SS1 at 9.35pm tomorrow.