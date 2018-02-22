Financial boost for SA’s top lifesavers

Sponsors ease the way to world tournament

South Africa’s best will compete in this year’s Lifesaving World Championship in Australia, thanks to the combined financial efforts of the federation, its primary sponsor General Tire and the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

It has not always been possible to fund every tour, given that there were seven teams representing South Africa at various international events last year.

In some instances, athletes have not been available due to financial constraints.

But in a world championship year, every effort is being made to ensure that the sport’s elite will be available, with the sponsors combining to give Team South Africa the best possible chance.

Continental Tyre (SA) marketing manager Ian Langlands said: “We are appreciative of the sacrifice made all year round by the athletes in the effort they put in all over South Africa to create safer water environments.

“We also understand the importance of Team South Africa’s international standing as one of the powerhouses of the sport.

“We have extended our sponsorship to making a contribution to the squad members’ costs in getting to the world championship.”

National Lotteries Commission KwaZulu-Natal office representative Sanele Dlamini said: “Lifesaving SA is doing tremendous work in promoting and developing water safety.

“We are proud to support Lifesaving SA by funding their highperformance programmes and international participation.”

The World Championship will take place in Australia from November 17. New Zealand are the current world champions.

Bay lifesaving supporters will be able to see the best the country has to offer when the General Tire National Lifesaving Championships are held at Kings Beach and the Newton Park swimming pool from March 31 to April 7.