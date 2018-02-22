Champs return for Despatch 15km race
Defending champions Adrian Gerwel and Ndelika Mvakwendlu will be back to defend their titles in the 13th annual Kromberg and Schubert 15km race in Despatch on Saturday.
Gerwel was the overall winner in 47:39 last year, a second ahead of Melikhaya Frans, while Mvakwendlu cruised to win the women’s category in 1:00:00, more than nine minutes ahead of Grizelda Pietersen.
With the world champs just three weeks away, Frans will miss the race.
However, Gerwel will be pushed by teammates Bulelani Niwa and Luyanda Tshangana.
With Ntombesinthu Mfunzi focusing on next week’s Human Race, the door is open for Mvakwendlu to defend her title.
The race, organised by Muirite Striders, will start and end at the Despatch Central Field.
Although entries at sports shops in the metro closed last night, entries will be accepted at the race venue from 5pm to 7pm tomorrow and from 5am on Saturday.
Entry is R70 for 15km and R30 for the 5km fun run. A temporary licence for the longer race costs R30.
EPA-registered athletes 65 and older will pay R30 for the 15km.
The longer race starts at 6.30am, with the fun run getting under way at 7am.
The cut-off time for both races is 9am.
There will be cash prizes in the various categories and the customary lucky draw, which is an attendance prize.
For more info, call Margie du Toit on 082-496-2926 or Liz Jenkerson on 072-222-2618.