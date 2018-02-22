Champs return for Despatch 15km race

Defending champions Adrian Gerwel and Ndelika Mvakwendlu will be back to defend their titles in the 13th annual Kromberg and Schubert 15km race in Despatch on Saturday.

Gerwel was the overall winner in 47:39 last year, a second ahead of Melikhaya Frans, while Mvakwendlu cruised to win the women’s category in 1:00:00, more than nine minutes ahead of Grizelda Pietersen.

With the world champs just three weeks away, Frans will miss the race.

However, Gerwel will be pushed by teammates Bulelani Niwa and Luyanda Tshangana.

With Ntombesinthu Mfunzi focusing on next week’s Human Race, the door is open for Mvakwendlu to defend her title.

The race, organised by Muirite Striders, will start and end at the Despatch Central Field.