Bucs don’t faze me, says Chippa mentor

Chippa United will not be taking a backward step when they face Orlando Pirates in their much-anticipated Absa Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Chilli Boys coach Teboho Moloi will be up against the Soweto giants, a team he has played and coached in the past.

He is looking to grab a muchneeded home victory and help his side avenge their 1-0 loss to the Buccaneers in the first round.

Pirates have been a force to be reckoned with this season.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Moloi said he was not fazed by the hype surrounding the Soweto team.

He is adamant that his players will be able to hold their own against them.

“It will be 11 players against my 11 players and no special treatment will be given to Pirates when they come here,” Moloi said.

“Sundowns came here in the first round and did not find it easy.

“We will not be treating them as if they have won something special – they are a mere PSL team just like us.

“Everyone who enters the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium must know that they will be given 100% effort by my players.

“We respect them, but we will not be scared of them and we will show them that we can also play enterprising football.