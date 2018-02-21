Sticking to game plan vital, says fast bowler Dala ahead of crunch fixture

Proper execution of plans will be vital if South Africa are to beat in-form India in the second T20 match at SuperSport Park in Centurion this afternoon, fast bowler Junior Dala said.

The Proteas lost the first T20 match in Johannesburg on Sunday and another defeat will see them lose the series with the final match of the series still to be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

Stand-in captain JP Duminy won the toss and chose to field first in Johannesburg but that move backfired as they conceded 78 runs during the powerplay. They were punished for bowling too many short balls.

“When you play T20 cricket‚ you have to assess the wicket early on but we had a game plan and we stuck with it‚” Dala said.

“We have assessed and we will go into the second match with a game plan where we will also have to be a little bit proactive as opposed to being reactive.

“T20 cricket happens quickly and it is difficult to convey a message or communicate.

“Maybe it is something that we can improve on‚ we are a young side and maybe we got caught up in the moment.”

Though they leaked runs‚ the Proteas bowlers launched a comeback to restrict India to 203/5 after 20 overs and Dala says they drew lots of confidence from the way they finished their innings at the Wanderers.

“We must sharpen up and bring the run rate down between the seventh and eleventh overs,” he said.

“The fact that we managed to have them under pressure will put us in good stead because at some stage India looked like they were going to score 240.

“We managed to restrict them to about 200, which was very good from our side.”

Asked about his debut experience‚ Dala said he was nervous when Duminy asked him to take the new ball with Dane Paterson against the hugely experienced duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

“I was a bit nervous because I don’t really bowl that much in the powerplay for the Titans‚” Dala said.