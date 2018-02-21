Madibaz must keep on working – coach

Issues need fixing and PE side has to improve, says Maidza

Madibaz must stick to their structures and not panic after they narrowly lost their third consecutive Varsity Cup match, coach David Maidza said.

A heart-breaking 32-29 defeat against Wits left the Madibaz second from bottom on the log – and facing a possible relegation battle.

The Port Elizabeth side fought until the final whistle, but were held at bay by a stubborn Wits side, who are in second place on the log.

All eyes will be on Maidza’s side on Monday when they host North West University at the Madibaz Stadium in a must-win match.

It could be a clash that defines the Port Elizabeth student side’s future in the competition.

The Madibaz led 20-18 at the break against Wits, but they were unable to withstand a fierce onslaught in the second period.

“We are still searching for our first win, but I do not want the guys to panic and go out of structure,” the coach said.

“I thought that after half time we did not control the game very well. We played a lot in our own half and that sapped our energy.

“We have been building all along to play the game that we can control. Once we started playing properly in the Wits half and making sure they brought the ball back to us, we started playing some rugby.

“So there are things to work on – we have to go back to the drawing board and make sure we fix our issues and keep on improving.

“It was a massive improvement. We fought hard and there were fewer errors. Now we must keep on working. There is no other way.

“The Madibaz are not far from what we are trying to search for as a team in terms of total performance.

“We are working towards that and this game showed glimpses of that.

“We have to come out and at least put out 60 or 70 minutes of good rugby in every game.”