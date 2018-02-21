Chippa banking on vocal crowd support in Bucs clash

Huge support from their Bay fans is the inspiration Chippa United need when they take on Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in a highlyanticipated Absa Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

While this clash is viewed as a tough encounter for Chippa United, they are hoping that their fans will provide the much-needed inspiration to encourage them to a win.

However, it will be the Buccaneers who will be more upbeat about the clash, after handing the Chilli Boys a 1-0 beating at the Orlando Stadium in August.

Pirates have also been in superb form and will be looking to bring yet another upset to coach Teboho Moloi’s charges.

The Port Elizabeth outfit is hoping that a big roar from the stands will fuel the fire required to cause an upset. “There is an incredible hype around this game,” Chippa United spokesman Luthando Zibeko said.

“It has made us realise just how important this game is for the Eastern Cape at large.

“This is a high-profile game and we need to deliver a positive result. “The Chippa United team is buzzing and ready to make Port Elizabeth proud.

“Chippa United is the pride of football in the province – and when we win, we create an even bigger craze for football in the Bay region. We are ready for the Buccaneers,” Zibeko said.

“They will see that we are a changed team, mentally and physically, this time around.

“We are a more confident club that has embraced a more positive outlook on winning and playing good football.

“The team always looks for a win in their home games and we will do exactly that this weekend,” he said.

Both teams will need to give their best – as the fixture will be an equally important game for the sides.

The Chilli Boys want to cement their position in the log’s top half.

For Pirates, they hope to climb to the second spot on the PSL log and close the gap between themselves and log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just two points.

It will be a different ball game altogether when the sides clash this time around, as Chippa have since adopted a more driven and positive mentality, conceding fewer goals and being counted among the biggest growing soccer brands in the country.

Chippa United will also have dynamic new signings, who are likely to have a huge impact on the home side’s performance.

Midfielder Linda Mntambo and vibrant striker Mxolisi Macuphu will be key players in bringing Pirates’ great PSL run to an end.