Win keeps PE Stars in contention

PE Stars secured a fine 4-1 victory over Spears in a thrilling ABC Motsepe League fixture at the Saints Grounds in Gelvandale at the weekend.

The Gelvandale side are the team to beat, having strung together four consecutive wins.

They have shown consistency in attack and have managed to chalk up an average of three goals in their recent matches.

This most recent win sees them increase the gap between them in second place and EC Bees in third, to two points.

The loss has not affected Spears’ position as they are still in seventh place with 25 points.

Stars still have a huge task ahead of them in their campaign for the title, as some results need to go their way for them to catch seemingly unstoppable Tornado – 12 points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand.

East London’s Tornado recorded another impressive victory, beating Mthatha City 7-0 in East London.

They have been unmatched in the season so far with 17 wins from 19 games and have solidified their position at the top.

Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the log, things are getting worse for a struggling Matta Milan, who have not been able to find a winning breakthrough.

They played to a 1-1 draw with City Lads which has seen them sink even deeper into the relegation zone.

They have dropped to 15th place, while FC Buffalo are stuck at rock bottom with eight points after 18 games.

The weekend’s results: PE Stars 4 Spears 1, FC Buffalo 2 Future Tigers 4, EC Bees 6 Highbury 0, City Lads 1 Lion City 1, Tornado 7 Mthatha City 0, Bizana Pondo Chiefs 3 Subs 1, Try Again 0 Sibanye 1