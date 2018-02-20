Pearson in clean slate derby win

In a low-scoring first team game at Pearson, the visitors won the toss and elected to field first. After a good 47-run opening partnership by David Christie and Jamie Goodwin and at 99/2 in the 24th over, Pearson looked well set.

Pearson won the match by 223 runs after Westering were all out for 62.

Jayde Ross (76) was the top scorer for his team, while Le Roux Botha (60 not out) and Heinrich Els (52 not out) scored 100 runs in the last 10 overs.

The Pearson second team dominated their 50-over encounter as they posted 305/4.

Pearson’s U15A team wasted no time, bowling out their opponents for only 68, with Conner Nel picking up 4/20. Pearson passed the total with three wickets down.

The Westering bowlers fought back courageously as Pearson lost wickets regularly. Muhammed Khan returned figures of 3/38 in 10 overs and was the spearhead for his team as Pearson collapsed to 158 all out in the 39th over.

Khan was well supported by Sakhile Mbewu (2/42) and Jadon Pearce (2/33). Delron Simons was Pearson’s top scorer with 34.

Westering had to endure seven overs before the lunch break and the Pearson bowlers struck early to pick up two wickets.

Marcel Govendersamy, with 27 off 47 balls, tried hard for Westering, but the Pearson bowling attack was too strong as the visitors were bowled out for 61.

Goodwin continued his superb form with the ball and returned figures of 4/14 in eight overs, while legspinner Josh Honey wrapped up the tail with 3/1 in 2.1 overs.

SWIMMING

Pearson were crowned top school when the annual Eastern Cape Schools’ Challenge in artistic swimming was held at Pearson on Saturday.

More than 50 pupils from junior and high schools in the province took part. The number of competitors rises steadily each year.

The event concludes a trio competition, a highlight for the girls as, for many of them, this is the first time they have put a routine to music.

ATHLETICS

Several Pearson pupils achieved excellent results at the PE high schools athletics championships last week.

In total, the Pearson team obtained 31 first places, 29 second places and 29 thirds.

Based on the points obtained on the ASA tables for their individual events, Pearson occupied four spots in the top 20 boys’ results and seven in the top 20 girls’ results.

Pearson athletes also occupied seven places on the overall top 20 best performances at the meeting, which included Nicole Ferreira winning the U17 shot put and Anke Serfontein coming fifth in the U14 1 500m steeplechase.

A total of 64 Pearson athletes qualified for the Metro High Schools meeting that will take place on Saturday.