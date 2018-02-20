South Africa have their back to the wall and must win the second of three T20 matches against India at SuperSport Park tomorrow if they are to avoid losing the series against the visitors.

After losing the first match by 28 runs at the Wanderers on Sunday‚ the South Africans must produce an all-round improved performance to tie the series and make the final encounter in Cape Town on Saturday the decider.

For the Proteas to prevail against an Indian side enjoying a good run of form‚ the batting‚ bowling and fielding must improve and stand-in captain JP Duminy said as much after the loss in Johannesburg.

Reeza Hendricks (70) and Farhaan Behardien (39)‚ who combined for the fourth wicket partnership of 81‚ were the only Proteas batters who made notable scores in their unsuccessful chase of 204 – five other batsmen failed to reach double figures. “They gave us a chance,” Duminy said. “With wickets in hand you give yourself a chance to win. In an ideal world you would have liked to extend that partnership.

“We were looking at about 14 runs an over and they needed to up the ante to take the game forward.

“I was happy to see how Reeza performed under pressure, which was exceptional.

“Those are the kinds of positives we take out of this match and into the next match.

“From a batting perspective‚ that has been our achilles heel throughout this Indian tour from a short format point of view.