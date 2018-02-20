Madibaz go down fighting

Bolze’s booming boot fails to save Bay side

High-flying Wits kept their challenge for a playoff berth alive when they edged the Madibaz 32-29 in a nail-biting Varsity Cup clash last night. It was a third win in four games for the Johannesburg side and kept them among the frontrunners at the top of the log.

The never-say-die Madibaz side attacked until the final minute as they attempted to grab their first win of the season.

Last night’s defeat was a third straight loss for the Madibaz, who are being sucked into a potential relegation battle at the bottom of the log.

After narrow defeats against the Ikey Tigers and the CUT Ixias, the Madibaz came desperately close to breaking their duck.

In a short season of only eight matches, it is vital to win home games and the Madibaz will be disappointed that they fell agonisingly short.

At the end of a first half played at a frenetic pace, the Madibaz enjoyed a slender 20-18 lead.

Wits scored the first try of the second half when Cecil Conradie scored his team’s third try.

This signalled a momentum shift and Lwazi Monakali crossed for a seven point try to give Wits a 30-20 lead after 64 minutes.

It was the Madibaz who scored next in the try feast with Wynand Grassmann putting his team back in the hunt.

After Henrique Oliver converted, Wits held a narrow 32-29 lead with eight minutes left.

The Madibaz were on the front foot from the outset and were rewarded when flyhalf Simon Bolze slotted a penalty from 45m in the sixth minute.

Six minutes later, however, Bolze failed with an even longer attempt as the Madibaz attempted to build on their early 3-0 advantage.