Grey boys victorious in Cape Town
Grey High defeated both Wynberg and Bishops on their cricket trip to Cape Town at the weekend, but went down to Rondebosch.
In their match against Bishops, Grey lost three early wickets, leaving Luke Beaufort (44) and Tiaan van Vuuren (61) to rescue the innings.
Just before lunch there was some poor shot selection and they were bowled out for 160.
The Grey seam bowlers created havoc and reduced Bishops to 22/6 before they limped to 72 all out. LJ du Preez was the pick of the bowlers with 3/10.
Against Rondebosch, Grey had a poor start and slumped to 97/6 at lunch.
After the break, Du Preez counter-attacked and posted a good 48 off just 44 balls, giving Grey a fighting chance with a score of 176 all out.
The Rondebosch top-order batted well, but Grey bowlers claimed wickets at regular intervals and, with the score 112/5, the result was in the balance.
But it was not to be for the Grey team and Rondebosch won by five wickets. The third match of the weekend was a T20 encounter against Wynberg.
Grey lost an early wicket when Beaufort was run out, but Du Preez continued to play positively.
Tristan Stubbs was the mainstay of the innings with 44 not out and Cody Posthumus hit two huge sixes in a cameo knock to take Grey to 142/4.
Grey then bowled with good control and fielded well.
Eliah Thorne cleaned up the tail to end with 3/12 in a good 34-run win.