Grey boys victorious in Cape Town

Grey High defeated both Wynberg and Bishops on their cricket trip to Cape Town at the weekend, but went down to Rondebosch.

In their match against Bishops, Grey lost three early wickets, leaving Luke Beaufort (44) and Tiaan van Vuuren (61) to rescue the innings.

Just before lunch there was some poor shot selection and they were bowled out for 160.

The Grey seam bowlers created havoc and reduced Bishops to 22/6 before they limped to 72 all out. LJ du Preez was the pick of the bowlers with 3/10.

Against Rondebosch, Grey had a poor start and slumped to 97/6 at lunch.

After the break, Du Preez counter-attacked and posted a good 48 off just 44 balls, giving Grey a fighting chance with a score of 176 all out.