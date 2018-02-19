NAFA promises Easter soccer fest will be best ever

Football enthusiasts across the Bay are set for some tantalising on-field action when the 2018 SPAR Northern Areas Football Association Easter Soccer Festival takes place in a little over a month’s time.

Speaking at the launch of the event on Thursday, NAFA president Clive Killian said this year’s 20-team tournament was going to be the best one yet.

He said the addition of a professional section would add an extra level of excitement.

The 20 teams were divided into five groups, with only one team, Real Madrid FC in Kimberley, coming from out of town.

The tournament will follow a group and knockout format, with teams playing each other once.

After all group games have been concluded, the top-placed teams from each group as well as the three best-performing second-placed teams will advance to the knockout rounds. Group A will see defending senior champions Sibanye Football Club line up with Blackpool, Helenvale United and Saints.