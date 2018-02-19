NAFA promises Easter soccer fest will be best ever
Football enthusiasts across the Bay are set for some tantalising on-field action when the 2018 SPAR Northern Areas Football Association Easter Soccer Festival takes place in a little over a month’s time.
Speaking at the launch of the event on Thursday, NAFA president Clive Killian said this year’s 20-team tournament was going to be the best one yet.
He said the addition of a professional section would add an extra level of excitement.
The 20 teams were divided into five groups, with only one team, Real Madrid FC in Kimberley, coming from out of town.
The tournament will follow a group and knockout format, with teams playing each other once.
After all group games have been concluded, the top-placed teams from each group as well as the three best-performing second-placed teams will advance to the knockout rounds. Group A will see defending senior champions Sibanye Football Club line up with Blackpool, Helenvale United and Saints.
In group B are 2017 NAFA premier league winners Wolves along with Hotspurs, Rangers and Stardrift.
Group C will see last year’s Mayoral Cup winners Glenville Celtic square up against Celtic, Park United and Real Madrid.
Group D will consist of 2017 Mala Moodley knockout champions Bloom Callies, rivals Fairdene FC and Fairview Rovers, and Windvogel All Stars.
Group E will see another local rivalry rekindled, with Shamrocks and Ramblers drawn along with Bay City and Westlake.
The junior draw saw clubs enter various age group teams from under 10 up to under18.
South African Football Association Nelson Mandela Bay president Simpiwe Mkhangelwa said the tournament showcased the very best talents the NAFA affiliated regions had to offer.
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.