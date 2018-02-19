Mile swimmers all in top form

Schoolboy Cole Craig and recently matriculated Amica de Jager came out tops in the 94th staging of the Nelson Mandela Bay River Mile held at Sundays River yesterday morning.

More than 1 000 participants enjoyed the great weather at Colchester in an another action-packed event hosted by Zsports Event Management.

The Mile swimmers battled with a weaker than normal incoming tide.

But 17-year-old Grey High’s Craig handled the conditions well to win his first River Mile men’s title in a sprint finish with Pearson High’s Slater Black who, less than two hours earlier, had won the Blu Smooth Wetsuit Mile.