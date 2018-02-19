Mile swimmers all in top form
Schoolboy Cole Craig and recently matriculated Amica de Jager came out tops in the 94th staging of the Nelson Mandela Bay River Mile held at Sundays River yesterday morning.
More than 1 000 participants enjoyed the great weather at Colchester in an another action-packed event hosted by Zsports Event Management.
The Mile swimmers battled with a weaker than normal incoming tide.
But 17-year-old Grey High’s Craig handled the conditions well to win his first River Mile men’s title in a sprint finish with Pearson High’s Slater Black who, less than two hours earlier, had won the Blu Smooth Wetsuit Mile.
Young up-and-coming local open water swimmer Dennis de Villiers was third, just seconds behind Black.
Former Woodridge College water sports star De Jager successfully defended her women’s title with a strong challenge from Paige Black and Jessica Booth.
In the Wetsuit Mile, both Blacks won the race, with Justin Fraenkel the second male home ahead of Michael Fairall, while Tegan Carpenter was second in the women’s wetsuit Mile ahead of Rebecca Newman.
Charl Parkin successfully defended his Oracle Media Disabled Mile title just ahead of Stanford Slabbert and Adieu Kapp.
Results are available on the River Mile website www.rivermile.co.za