Give stand-in captain more time, Kohli urges

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli has pleaded with South Africans to show patience and not judge young South African stand-in captain Aiden Markram too harshly.

The 23-year-old Markram took over the captaincy duties after Faf du Plessis’s injury in the first ODI in Durban and South Africa lost four of the five matches he was in charge of by big margins, leading to questions about the decision to give him the responsibility.

“It is not easy when the results don’t go your way but I have been very impressed with him as a batsman and as a captain‚” Kohli said after the sixth and final ODI in Centurion.

“He is very composed from what I saw on the field. He is someone who does not lose his cool and that is a positive thing.

“He has captained his province‚ at junior level as well, and I will suggest that people show patience with him because he is potentially your next leader.

“I totally empathise with him because I have been in that position and all I can say is that he is on the right track.”