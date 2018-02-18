No giving up the fight for this spirited triathlete

A life of hardships and having to overcome a debilitating disorder have not been enough to break the spirit of Bay triathlete Charl Parkin as he aims to show that living with a disability is not the end of the world.

Parkin, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – better known as motor neuron disease – is ready to show the world he is far from giving up the fight against the disorder as he competes in various championships and competitions, ultimately aiming to secure a spot in the South African Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020.

“Sport has given me hope and it has been a carrot not to die – it kept my mind off the disease,” he said.

With only a few seconds standing between him and a place on the team, Parkin has already started his road-to-2020 training programme, having competed at a number of local, national and international events.

He has achieved provincial colours for both indoor and open water swimming and has won a gold medal in his category at the ITU triathlon series in Rotterdam last year.

His next event is the River Mile in Cannonville today.

Parkin is also preparing for the triathlon national championships next month and the SA national swimming championships later this year.

An avid swimmer, Parkin said it was due to swimming that his life had taken such a drastic turn. Being in the pool gave him a chance to work the depleted muscles without exerting too much stress.

“The only disability in life is a bad attitude. To still be here is a massive miracle. Ten years of extra life – I had the opportunity to live. If it was not for ALS my life would have been one of working, it was a blessing in disguise,” Parkin said.

Born in Port Elizabeth in 1968, Parkin and his parents moved to Johannesburg while he was still very young.

He attended primary school in Johannesburg, before later attending the Agricultural High School in Kroonstad. At school level, Parkin played cricket, rugby and did swimming.