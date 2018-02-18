Mayambela marks 10th anniversary with more to come

There is plenty of action to come from Chippa United’s veteran striker Mark “Professor” Mayambela, who celebrates 10 years as a professional footballer this month.

The 31-year-old winger made his professional debut way back in 2008 while in the colours of Bloemfontein Celtic.

He has played for Orlando Pirates and SuperSport in the Premier Soccer League and has had a stint in the Swedish team Djurgardens.

Mayambela has created numerous memories in his football career but holds the recent brace of goals against Platinum Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in his top five list of memories.

It was the first time ever in his career that the tall striker had scored a brace.

Having been plagued by multiple injuries this season, a few concerns were raised as to whether he would retire soon.

The influential Mayambela says that we are to see more of him in the next two seasons.

“Celebrating 10 years in football is quite a big deal for me,” Mayambela said.

“To me this has been a great blessing. I cherish every day of being a footballer.

“I appreciate the opportunity of waking and doing what I love on a daily basis. Having played football in the dusty streets of Soweto, I can truly say that I am fortunate to have had a flourishing career.

“Entertaining people with the number one sport in the world has been really awesome for me.

“I have faced a lot of challenges in my football career but they have all helped me grow and become an even better sportsman.

“It has been a great 10 years of my life and I am also grateful for the challenges.