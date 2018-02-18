Mayambela marks 10th anniversary with more to come
There is plenty of action to come from Chippa United’s veteran striker Mark “Professor” Mayambela, who celebrates 10 years as a professional footballer this month.
The 31-year-old winger made his professional debut way back in 2008 while in the colours of Bloemfontein Celtic.
He has played for Orlando Pirates and SuperSport in the Premier Soccer League and has had a stint in the Swedish team Djurgardens.
Mayambela has created numerous memories in his football career but holds the recent brace of goals against Platinum Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in his top five list of memories.
It was the first time ever in his career that the tall striker had scored a brace.
Having been plagued by multiple injuries this season, a few concerns were raised as to whether he would retire soon.
The influential Mayambela says that we are to see more of him in the next two seasons.
“Celebrating 10 years in football is quite a big deal for me,” Mayambela said.
“To me this has been a great blessing. I cherish every day of being a footballer.
“I appreciate the opportunity of waking and doing what I love on a daily basis. Having played football in the dusty streets of Soweto, I can truly say that I am fortunate to have had a flourishing career.
“Entertaining people with the number one sport in the world has been really awesome for me.
“I have faced a lot of challenges in my football career but they have all helped me grow and become an even better sportsman.
“It has been a great 10 years of my life and I am also grateful for the challenges.
“It has all been about hard work for me throughout my career.
“It has been evident in the way I play on match day.
“The support from my teammates was a big deal for me in growing my football in the Chippa United squad.
“The trust put upon by the team encourages me to give the best I can at all times.
“I will be going on till my body cannot go on anymore.”
“But I will stop while I am still good at what I do so that I can give back to those who aspire to pursue a career in football,” he said.
Mayambela joined the Chilli Boys in 2015 but left in January 2016 to join Supersport United.
He then made his return to Chippa United last year where he added his experience to the strike force of the team.
The veteran striker has revived his career since joining after scoring two important goals against Platinum Stars in the last Absa Premiership fixture at home.
“Chippa United is a young team that has shaped many football careers,” Mayambela said.
“We have a chairman who is very ambitious and has a passion for football.
“The vision and passion the club has is one of the reasons why I came back to join the squad.
“As much as we do not win all our games, we always make sure to give of our best,” he said.