Day of twists and turns in St George’s showdown

There were three half-centuries at the top of the order for the Dolphins as the momentum swung to and fro in their Sunfoil Series cricket match against the Warriors at St George’s Park yesterday.

Morne van Wyk (58), Sarel Erwee (52) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (51 not out) all contributed as the visitors fought their way back into the contest by reaching 208 for three at stumps on day two, for an overall lead of 149 runs.

On a day of twists and turns, the Dolphins would have been the happier of the two sides when one considers the position they found themselves in after day one.

Their second innings batting was far more measured and openers Erwee and the experienced Van Wyk got their team off to a good start by wiping out the deficit of 59 and going on to post 90 for the first wicket.

Van Wyk, playing in his 21st season of professional cricket, was eventually well-caught by Gihahn Cloete at gully off Aya Gqamane.

His partner Erwee followed 29 runs later when he dragged a Tladi Bokako delivery onto his wicket.

And when Senuran Muthusamy was given out leg before wicket off Simon Harmer the Warriors would have believed they were back in it at 124 for three.

But Van Jaarsveld scored some attractive boundaries in the last hour to put his team in command. He will continue for the visitors this morning along with Sibonelo Makhanya, who is on 39.