Chippa need win to improve log position

Chippa United will be looking to redeem themselves when they take on Baroka FC in what should be a thrilling Absa Premiership soccer encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at 3.30pm today.

The Chilli Boys suffered a horrific 3-1 loss to Bakgaga at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the first round of the season, which raised a lot of questions around the team’s defence.

They have since been able to find the back of the net and will be looking to come at Baroka with guns blazing.

The Chilli Boys are in desperate need of three points from a win that will take them higher on the standings.

“Preparations have been going very well for us in the buildup for this game,” Chippa coach Teboho Moloi said.

“The mood is always exciting in the camp because we understand the position that we find ourselves in at this point in the season.

“It is very important that we go out there and perform to our best, and make the Eastern Cape people and spiritual owners [fans] very proud and happy,” he said.

“Everybody wants to see us move away from the bottom and this is pressure on us to perform.

“We must now start collecting points to secure a good standing in the log.”

The team had devised a special tactic for Baroka and they would not be caught napping when attacking them, Moloi said.

“We know the way Baroka play and we noticed that they are an ultra-defensive team.