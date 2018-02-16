Ospreys gain extra muscle for tonight’s clash with Kings

Ospreys were handed a late boost on the eve of their PRO14 clash against the struggling Southern Kings at the Liberty Stadium tonight.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland released four players back to the region from Six Nations duty, which will boost the Ospreys significantly.

Prop Nicky Smith, lock Adam Beard, flanker Justin Tipuric and centre Owen Watkin are all back in the Ospreys camp.

If the Southern Kings want to conjure up an upset win over the Ospreys, they must plug the gaping holes in their defence and be more clinical on attack.

While the Kings are winless after 14 games, the Ospreys have not set the world alight themselves, and this should give the Kings a glimmer of hope.

The Welsh side are second from bottom of the Conference A standings with just four wins from 14 outings.