Ospreys gain extra muscle for tonight’s clash with Kings
Ospreys were handed a late boost on the eve of their PRO14 clash against the struggling Southern Kings at the Liberty Stadium tonight.
Wales head coach Warren Gatland released four players back to the region from Six Nations duty, which will boost the Ospreys significantly.
Prop Nicky Smith, lock Adam Beard, flanker Justin Tipuric and centre Owen Watkin are all back in the Ospreys camp.
If the Southern Kings want to conjure up an upset win over the Ospreys, they must plug the gaping holes in their defence and be more clinical on attack.
While the Kings are winless after 14 games, the Ospreys have not set the world alight themselves, and this should give the Kings a glimmer of hope.
The Welsh side are second from bottom of the Conference A standings with just four wins from 14 outings.
It is apparent that the Ospreys lack bite on attack and have bagged only 22 tries during their campaign.
Even the Kings, with 26 tries to their name, have a better try-scoring record, which should offer the struggling South Africans some hope.
After being outscored by nine tries to one in their last outing against Ulster, it will require a major turnaround in fortunes if the Kings, under captain Michael Willemse, are to break their duck.
So far the Kings have leaked 73 tries and 577 points in what has been a difficult start to life in the PRO14. The struggling side were given a boost on Wednesday when their head coach Deon Davids rejoined them after missing the Ulster game.
Davids had been medically indisposed, and his presence is sure to lift spirits ahead of what will be a tough clash.
Things will not get any easier for the Kings in Swansea and they can expect a fierce onslaught from the home side.
Tonight’s teams:
Southern Kings: (Nos 15 to 9): Masixole Banda, Yaw Penxe, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Michael Makase, Martin du Toit, Rowan Gouws.
(Nos 1 to 15): Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (captain), Pieter Scholtz, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm.
Replacements: Stephan Coetzee, Johan Smith, Luvuyo Pupuma, Jurie van Vuuren, Eital Bredenkamp, Godlen Masimla, Barend Janse van Rensburg, Harlon Klaasen
Ospreys: (Nos 15 to 9) Dan Evans, Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Owen Watkin, Dewi Cross, Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield. (Nos 1 to 8): Rhodri Jones, Sam Parry, Ma’afu Fia, Adam Beard, James King, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Rob McCusker (captain).
Replacements: (Nos 16 to 23) Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Dmitri Arhip, Guy Mercer, Will Jones, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Price, Hanno Dirksen
Referee: David Wilkinson (Ireland). Tonight’s game will be shown live on SS1 at 9.35pm