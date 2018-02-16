NMU squad ‘must handle the pressure’

FNB Madibaz must stand up to handle the pressure when they face Wits in their third Varsity Cup match at Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday, rugby coach David Maidza said.

After losing their opening encounter against University of Cape Town, the Nelson Mandela University outfit suffered an agonising one-point defeat (38-37) to Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein this week.

It has left them marooned near the bottom of the log, ahead on points difference of only University of Pretoria, who have lost all three of their matches.

The Madibaz mentor acknowledged they had put themselves under pressure, but said the important thing was how the squad handled the situation.

“What we have to do now as a group is to refocus and to regather ourselves,” Maidza said.

“We have to be honest with ourselves and ask what we have to do to win the next game.

“We have to pinpoint the specific areas and take every opportunity to deliver on what we want to achieve.

“I am confident we can turn it around if everyone is willing to work hard and to start trusting one another and to trust the system.”

As one of the senior rugby teams in the province, Maidza said it was important they delivered winning rugby to make the Madibaz an attractive proposition for the many talented schoolboys in the region.