Chippa need points from Baroka clash

It is of utmost importance for Chippa United – who are 7th on the log – to win their Absa Premiership encounter against Baroka FC tomorrow, midfielder Abel Mabaso said.

The Chilli Boys seem to have rid themselves of their goal-scoring woes, but have still been struggling to get three points.

The Port Elizabeth side had an impressive 2-0 win over Phiva Young Stars in a Nedbank Cup match last week and will looking to carry that momentum when they meet Bakgaga at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Mabaso said the teams needed to give their all to bag the important three points.

“It is of utmost importance that we win, because Baroka FC are just below us at No 9 on the log,” Mabaso said.