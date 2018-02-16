Chippa need points from Baroka clash
It is of utmost importance for Chippa United – who are 7th on the log – to win their Absa Premiership encounter against Baroka FC tomorrow, midfielder Abel Mabaso said.
The Chilli Boys seem to have rid themselves of their goal-scoring woes, but have still been struggling to get three points.
The Port Elizabeth side had an impressive 2-0 win over Phiva Young Stars in a Nedbank Cup match last week and will looking to carry that momentum when they meet Bakgaga at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Mabaso said the teams needed to give their all to bag the important three points.
“It is of utmost importance that we win, because Baroka FC are just below us at No 9 on the log,” Mabaso said.
“But it is not just Baroka we should focus on – Amazulu [8th] are also just behind us.
“Getting a win over Baroka will help to keep us ahead of them.
“The win is also important so we can climb up the table and put pressure on those above us,” he said.
The vibrant star praised his teammates on their goal-scoring mindset, but said the team needed to focus more on defence.
He hopes a good performance in the remaining games will give him the boost he needs to get a national squad call-up.
“It would be a problem if we had goalless draws, but we score and that is the positive we have been taking out of the draws,” Mabaso said. “I feel I should be adding more goals. “But we need to fix our defence – and concentrate as a unit.”