Chilli Boys face FS Stars
Chippa United will face fourtime semifinalists Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 16, in what could be a titanic struggle.
Free State Stars have never gone beyond the semis in the past decade and will be hoping to dismiss on-fire Chilli Boys.
Kaizer Chiefs have a home draw against National First Division side Stellenbosch FC, but the pick of the ties in the round sees Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates in a fixture that pits Benni McCarthy against his former club.
Mamelodi Sundowns should make light work of Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League side EC Bees as they were drawn at home to the minnows.
Baroka FC host another thirdtier team in Steenberg United.
Maritzburg United take on provincial rivals Royal Eagles at the ground they share, the Harry Gwala Stadium, while AmaZulu entertain Ubuntu Cape Town in Durban.
Second-tier Ubuntu took a notable scalp in the Last 32 when they beat top-flight Polokwane City 3-2 at home.
Finally, Bloemfontein Celtic will entertain second-tier Richards Bay as they seek a first Nedbank Cup win since 1985.
The matches are scheduled to be played in the week of March 6 to 11.
Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw: Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch FC Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates Royal Eagles v Maritzburg United AmaZulu v Ubuntu Cape Town Free State Stars v Chippa United Mamelodi Sundowns v EC Bees Bloemfontein Celtic v Richards Bay Baroka FC v Steenberg United