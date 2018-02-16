Chilli Boys face FS Stars

Chippa United will face fourtime semifinalists Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 16, in what could be a titanic struggle.

Free State Stars have never gone beyond the semis in the past decade and will be hoping to dismiss on-fire Chilli Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs have a home draw against National First Division side Stellenbosch FC, but the pick of the ties in the round sees Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates in a fixture that pits Benni McCarthy against his former club.

Mamelodi Sundowns should make light work of Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League side EC Bees as they were drawn at home to the minnows.

Baroka FC host another thirdtier team in Steenberg United.