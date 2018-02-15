Luvuyo Bangazi: Make the best of opportunities arising from sporting events

A recent trip to Cape Town highlighted how innovative and creative people are when faced with a crisis.

I stepped into a gymnasium for a little preparation before taking in the International Triathlon Union World Cup event in the Mother City.

I was surprised by the methods implemented there to save water – even beeping timers in the showers.

The ITU World Cup is the season opener, part of a 17-race global roster.

Age group athletes like me could choose to do the sprint distance (500m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run) or the standard distance (750m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run).

I chose to do the standard.

Cape Town delivered the best conditions for swim, bike and run, almost rivalling our Bay conditions.

However, the focus today is triathlon, especially with Nelson Mandela Bay hosting three days of Ironman racing with more than 7 500 athletes.

The city hosts the iconic Ironman African Championship in April, that race being one of a select few in the world carrying a continental championship status.

Recently, athletes from around the world voted the Bay event among the top 10 in multiple categories, a feather in the cap of the organisers.

Then, on September 1 and 2, Nelson Mandela Bay will host two more days of racing – a world championship with nearly 4 500 athletes, women on Saturday and men on Sunday.

World championships bring international media, corporates, industry and spectators, all carrying dollars and euros.

We are a bargain holiday destination in dollar and euro terms.

The trick is to innovate enough and create attractive products to keep these visitors for more than the few days of racing.

Let alone that most of these athletes will be travelling with family and friends.

The water crisis has yielded much out-ofthe-box thinking, with lots of gimmicks and would-be quick money spinners to solve the problem.