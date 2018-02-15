Buck up, Proteas – coach

Gibson feels SA side must display more appetite for the fight in India series final

The Proteas must show a greater appetite for the fight as they attempt to salvage pride against India in Centurion on Friday night, coach Ottis Gibson says.

South Africa have been outbowled, outbatted and at times, outfielded by an Indian side that thumped them by 73 runs in the fifth one-day international at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

That victory also gave the tourists their very first ODI series triumph in South Africa and they take an unassailable 4-1 lead to tomorrow night’s final at SuperSport Park.

Disappointment etched on his face, Gibson on Tuesday called for his top order to stand up and be counted. “A bit more fight, I think. “I thought we succumbed quite easily, to be honest. To be bowled out in 42 overs is very disappointing.

“Even with the bowling there were some soft boundaries – [this] has gone on the whole series,” Gibson said after the match. “Just a bit more fight with the bat. “The Indian spinners took five wickets again – [in] almost every game they have picked up five wickets.

“I know they are very good, but we are also better than we have shown with the bat and I’d just like to see us actually improve ourselves in that regard.”

With Aiden Markram being upstaged by a performing captain Virat Kohli, there are questions being asked in some quarters, fairly or unfairly, about Markram’s ability to both skipper and make runs at this stage of his career.

On Tuesday night, Gibson stood by his call to promote Markram to the captaincy after Faf du Plessis tapped out injured after the first match of the series.

Gibson said he needed to find out how the dual role had affected Markram.

“Aiden Markram has been asked to captain and he’s shown some glimpses. I don’t know whether that has been too much for him. It’s something I will have to review myself.