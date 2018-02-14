PE club set for motocross nationals

Nelson Mandela Bay motocross fanatics are in for a festival of speed when the country’s best riders compete in the opening round of the national championships this weekend.

More than 150 riders are expected to descend on the Rover Motorcycle Club to compete across 11 different race classes and the TRP Distributors National MX Championships promise to provide wheel-to-wheel action from the first race.

Rover MCC MX chairman Neville Townsend said each class would consist of two heats, with riders receiving points based on their position after both heats had been completed. Preparations had been ongoing, with prepping of the main and junior tracks taking place since Saturday in anticipation of some good racing, Townsend said.

“A lot of the jumps have been rehabilitated and they are nice and big, and the landings are pretty strong. Facilities are looking world-class,” he said.

“There are still a few minor things we need to do but I would definitely say we are race ready.”

He also said the track had a new addition which he believed would create a lot of excitement in front of the hundreds of spectators expected at the event.

Riders will begin to trickle in from Friday afternoon, with a documentation session to be held from 3.30pm to 6pm on the day, followed by a riders’ briefing.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Townsend said riders would start queuing from 5am, with spectators expected from 7am onwards. Racing action is set to get under way at 10am with the MX 50cc class.