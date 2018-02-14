India claim series

Kohli’s charges make ODI history against Proteas at St George’s

Virat Kohli’s Indian team claimed a historic away series win when they beat South Africa by 73 runs in the fifth One Day International at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Set 275 for victory, South Africa looked on course to keep the series alive at various times in their chase.

But the Proteas eventually succumbed to the pressure exerted by Kohli’s disciplined outfit to be bowled out for 201 in the 43rd over.

As a result, Kohli became the first Indian captain to beat South Africa at home in this format of the game – and the visitors have an unassailable 4-1 lead with one match left to play.

Kohli’s charges now head to Centurion for the final match on Friday, looking to inflict more pain on the beleaguered Proteas.

Hashim Amla scored a trademark 71 at the top of the order and opening partner – and captain – Aiden Markram looked good for his run-a-ball 32.

David Miller also threatened with 36, until he ran past one from wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and was bowled.

Even when Miller had removed himself from the scene, there was still hope with Amla and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease – and with the total on 127 for four in the 27th over.

Amla, however, was run out by a direct hit from Hardik Pandya and Andile Phehlukwayo (0) was bowled by the other wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, to leave Klaasen running out of partners.

Klaasen, who continues to look the part at international level, was good value for his 39 for South Africa.

Spinner Yadav was the best of the Indian bowlers, with four for 57.

Earlier, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took a career-best four for 51.