Discipline costs Madibaz in narrow loss to CUT

Crucial mistakes and poor discipline let his team down when they slipped to a narrow 38-37 defeat against CUT Ixias in Bloemfontein, Madibaz captain Riaan Esterhuizen said.

The defeat left the Madibaz winless after two games and joint bottom of the log with Tuks after an opening defeat against the UCT Ikey Tigers in Port Elizabeth.

The Madibaz led 22-15 at the break, but could not close the game out against an Ixias side who recorded only their second win in the competition.

“We made crucial mistakes in crucial areas and we just could not finish off our attack plays,” Esterhuizen said.

“It was a see-saw game with a lots of points scored. In our first match against the Ikeys our discipline was average and in the game against Ixias it was not good and we played 20 minutes with 14 guys on the field.

“We cannot afford two yellow cards each game. We just put ourselves under pressure and we need to fix our discipline,” Esterhuizen said.