Disabled powerlifters to make champs history
Hard work has paid off for Port Elizabeth powerlifters who will be representing the Eastern Cape at the South African Classic Raw Championships in Johannesburg on Saturday.
They will compete against able-bodied counterparts in the equipped and nonequipped categories.
Ten powerlifters were chosen to represent the Eastern Cape.
Mbasa Qilingele will make her debut in the women’s 62kg deadlift category while Mbulelo Somdyali will be hoping to break a personal record in the men’s 112kg bench press category.
“We are really excited to be featuring disabled powerlifters in the competition this year,” provincial powerlifting coordinator Andre Ludik said.
“This will be the first time we have selected disabled athletes to compete in able-body championships.
“We are so proud of our athletes for working so hard to show able-body lifters that anything is possible.”
The 10-member team will include Eastern Cape powerlifting veteran Ludik, who will be hoping to use his experience to bring back a gold medal.
