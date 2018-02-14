Davids fit to join team in Swansea

Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has been cleared by his doctor to fly to Wales for his team’s PRO14 match against the Ospreys in Swansea on Friday.

Davids did not travel with the team to Ireland last week and was not pitch side when the Kings crashed to a heavy 59-10 defeat against Ulster in Belfast on Friday.

When asked why Davids had not made the trip, officials cited medical reasons and would not elaborate further.

The head coach role was filled by forwards coach Barend Pieterse.

On Monday, Kings officials said Davids had an appointment with his doctor, and yesterday they said he had been medically cleared to fly to Europe.

Davids is expected to link up with the team in Swansea today as they bid to break a 14-game losing streak.