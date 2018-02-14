Davids fit to join team in Swansea
Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has been cleared by his doctor to fly to Wales for his team’s PRO14 match against the Ospreys in Swansea on Friday.
Davids did not travel with the team to Ireland last week and was not pitch side when the Kings crashed to a heavy 59-10 defeat against Ulster in Belfast on Friday.
When asked why Davids had not made the trip, officials cited medical reasons and would not elaborate further.
The head coach role was filled by forwards coach Barend Pieterse.
On Monday, Kings officials said Davids had an appointment with his doctor, and yesterday they said he had been medically cleared to fly to Europe.
Davids is expected to link up with the team in Swansea today as they bid to break a 14-game losing streak.
One of the first issues Davids will have to deal with on his arrival in Swansea is the injury situation in the Kings camp.
Following the Belfast clash, Kings team doctor Clement Plaatjies reported that scrumhalf Rowan Gouws and prop forward Dayan van der Westhuizen had sustained ankle injuries.
“We’ll only be sure of their availability in the next day or two once we’ve had a chance to see how they respond to treatment but Rowan’s ankle ligament sprain, in particular, is cause for concern,” Plaatjies said.
There are also concerns around the fitness of flyhalf Martin du Toit, who was forced to leave the field late in the game against Ulster.
After their game against the Ospreys, the Kings round off their European tour with a tough game against Conference B table-toppers Leinster in Dublin.
The Kings are expected to name their team tomorrow.
