Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker makes SA T20 squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker and the Titans duo of fast bowler Junior Dala and wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen as new caps in the Proteas squad for the three-match T20 International Series against India later this month.

JP Duminy has been named as captain in the continued absence through injury of Faf du Plessis.

“With the Sunfoil Test Series against Australia starting only 5 days after the completion of the T20 Series it is necessary for us to rest some of the players who have featured in virtually all our international matches so far this summer,” commented CSA National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

“These include Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram among the batsmen as well as most of our frontline fast bowlers. AB de Villiers has missed quite a lot of cricket this summer so he will play in the T20 Series.

“We have also decided to give Imran Tahir a break. He remains our first-choice spin bowler in both white ball formats,” explained Zondi, “but we need to give more game time to Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso. The next ICC World Twenty20 is not all that far away in 2020 so it is important that we develop and examine our resources for that tournament.

“Christiaan Jonker has been one of the most explosive finishers in domestic T20 cricket in recent seasons and his selection, together with that of Junior Dala, gives players who have performed well at franchise level the opportunity to show that they can compete at the highest level. Heinrich Klaasen’s recent performance speaks for itself.

“Reeza Hendricks gets another opportunity for the same reason, having been the highest runs scorer in this season’s RAM SLAM Challenge.”

The selectors have also named the South Africa A squad for the tour match against Australia to be played at Sahara Park Willowmoore from February 22 to 24.

Khaya Zondo will captain the squad while the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras duo of Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza and Hollywoodbets Dolphins all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy have been chosen at this level for the first time.

“With no franchise cricket scheduled for that weekend it gives another group of fringe players an ideal opportunity to show what they have to offer against top quality opposition,” concluded Zondo.

Standard Bank Proteas T20 squad: JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras, capt), Farhaan Behardien (Multiply Titans), Junior Dala (Multiply Titans), AB de Villiers (Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), David Miller (VKB Knights), Chris Morris (Multiply Titans), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (bizhub Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors).

South Africa A squad: Khayalihle Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins, capt), Theunis de Bruyn (VKB Knights), Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Pieter Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (bizhub Highveld Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Duanne Olivier (VKB Knights), Rudi Second (VKB Knights), Malusi Siboto (Multiply Titans), Shaun von Berg (Multiply Titans).

KFC T20 International Series Itinerary vs. India

February 18: Day @ 14h30 1st KFC T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 21: D/N @ 18h00 2nd KFC T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 24: D/N @ 18h00 3rd KFC T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town