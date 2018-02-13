Selborne triumph for Collegiate

It was another action-packed weekend of water polo for Collegiate, with the U14A team winning the Jason Murray tournament and the first team playing in the Alexander Road Festival.

The U14 group created history by winning the Jason Murray tournament, hosted by Selborne, for the first time.

The tournament is held in memory of Jason Murray, one of the boys tragically killed in a school bus accident more than a decade ago.

The tournament brings together teams from Port Elizabeth, Grahamstown and East London.

Collegiate went unbeaten through the tournament, scoring 36 goals in six games while conceding only five.

The final was an all-Port Elizabeth affair, pitting traditional rivals Collegiate and Pearson against each other.

Collegiate ran out 3-0 winners in a game they controlled from the first whistle.

Special mention must be made of Iman Akomolafe, who was named attacker of the tournament after some fine displays.

The team will travel to Cape Town this week for the Reddam tournament.

The Alex festival attracts schools from Cape Town, Stellenbosch, George, Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth.

The festival does not have a winner – schools merely play in a round-robin style format.

The Collegiate team fared well, winning nine of their 11 fixtures, good preparation for what will be a gruelling St Peter’s tournament in Johannesburg next week.

