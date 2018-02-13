SA’s hopes lie in early wickets

Phehlukwayo spells out team strategy ahead of titanic battle on St George’s Park pitch

Early Indian wickets will be key for South Africa as they attempt to stay alive in the series when the fifth One Day International is contested at St George’s Park today.

While the Proteas have been able to keep Rohit Sharma quiet at the top of the innings with only 40 runs in the four matches so far, they have not had much success in working Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli out.

The Indian duo have been superb throughout the series, Kohli being particularly dominant in scoring 393 runs at average of 196.50 an innings.

South Africa have had their chances against him, but so far the Indian skipper has proved the difference between the sides and his wicket will be highly sought after.

South Africa allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo, 21, said the team has a strategy laid out to effect early dismissals in an attempt to have a go at the Indian middle order, which has yet to fire, albeit with limited opportunities.

“Obviously, they have been batting really well. It will be really nice for us to expose their middle order [early on].

“At the same time, we don’t really want to look too far ahead,” Phehlukwayo said yesterday.

The strapping left-hander was one of the South African heroes at the Wanderers on Saturday as the Proteas kept their hopes of squaring the series alive with a fivewicket victory in a rain-shortened affair.

He clubbed 23 off only five balls as the home team cruised in with 15 balls to spare.

A promotion up the order thrust him into the limelight and he responded brutally and effectively. “The game plan changed. “It was a left-hander for left-hander thing, so when David Miller got out, I had to go in and keep the combination going.

“I was told to look to be positive, watch the ball and execute my game plans that I have,” he said.