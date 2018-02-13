Alex pupil in SA water polo team for junior women’s world cup

Alexander Road High pupil Liebra Knipe will be looking to learn more about international water polo when she pulls on the green and gold for a tour to Europe later next month.

Knipe, 16, will be part of a 15-member squad travelling to the EU Nations Junior Women’s Water Polo Cup in Brno, Czech Republic, from March 30 to April 1.

Knipe beamed with pride yesterday as she told of the moment she had learnt she would be part of the team.

“I found out while on another tour in Grahamstown. “It [was] quite a surprise. “I wanted to make the team but I never really put too much thought into it.”

She will make her maiden appearance on the international stage at the tournament and hopes the experience will broaden her horizon.

“Now that it has been confirmed I am going, I’m hoping to learn as much as I can and, in the process, become a better player,” she said.

Knipe was part of the Alex U18A side which took part in the annual Alexander Road High festival at the weekend.

An avid swimmer from an early age, she grew tired of just swimming and switched to water polo.

She has represented Province at age-group level.

“I’ve got to credit my family, [father and brother] who both played the sport, and encouraged me to give it a try, so I owe a lot to them,” she said.

Looking ahead, Knipe hopes one day Eastern to forge a career in the sport, but also plans to further her studies in the Western Cape once she finishes her schooling.

Alex sport director Lyall Meyer said it was a feather in the school’s cap to have Knipe selected as part of the squad.

“It is always an honour to have one of our pupils represent their country, irrespective of the sporting code.

“She has shown that she can compete with the best. “We wish her all the best. “We hope this will act as encouragement for more pupils to come out and play the sport,” Meyer said.

Also chosen in the squad alongside Knipe are three Pearson pupils: Erin Harty, Jade Vaughn and Yanah Gerber, all 16.