Warriors snatch victory

Triumph in gripping encounter entrenches them in top three

An incredible match during which 40 wickets fell in just over two-and-a-half days ended on Saturday with the Warriors beating the Lions by 29 runs.

The result at Buffalo Park was the perfect start to the second half of the Sunfoil Series season for the home side.

It firmly entrenches them in the top three after they picked up 21.86 points, giving them every chance of taking overall honours with four matches left to play. “We are very excited,” Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said. “To be honest, when I rocked up here on day one and saw the wicket, I didn’t think it was going to end so quickly. I thought it would be four days of really hard graft. “But the guys really put their hands up in the game. We bowled superbly and fielded really well, so it was an outstanding effort.”

The first two days had seen the Warriors bat first and score 193 all out, the Lions reply with 178 all out, followed by the Warriors being bowled out for 145 just before the close on day two. Day three then began with the Lions on 12/1, needing 161 to win, but their hopes were almost derailed immediately by a fiery opening spell from Tladi Bokako. Bowling the first over of the day, he sent down four dot balls before trapping Reeza Hendricks (6) in front. Just a single came off the next over, bowled by Anrich Nortje. In his next over, a maiden, Bokako bowled Omphile Ramela (3) and had Nicky van den Bergh caught by Simon Harmer for a third-ball duck, meaning the Lions had slipped to 13/4 within three overs of the start. A few overs later it was almost all over as Wiaan Mulder edged Nortje to slip while on two, but Gihahn Cloete dropped the catch, allowing Mulder and Rassie van der Dussen to embark on a 55-run partnership. Just when things started looking up for the Lions, Harmer stepped in to break the dangerous stand as Mulder (24) again edged to slip, where this time Cloete held on to the chance. Mangaliso Mosehle then arrived at the crease, and decided to counter-attack, hitting two fours and a six in a 20-ball 18 before Smuts trapped him LBW. Nono Pongolo then joined Van der Dussen and they took the Lions to lunch on 103/6, with the match still delicately poised. After the break, however, the Warriors struck early, Harmer having Van der Dussen (40) caught by Colin Ackermann and Aaron Phangiso edging Bokako to Cloete for a third-ball duck as the Lions crashed to 106/8. That became 114/9 when Harmer picked up his third, Beauren Hendricks (3) out LBW, before a 17-run last-wicket stand between Pongolo (24) and Sean Jamison (5 no) gave the Lions a sliver of hope. But Pongolo then hit one down Cloete’s throat at long on off the bowling of Smuts, to end the match. “That was a match-winning performance from Tladi Bokako – if they had not lost any wickets in the first 10 overs of the day we would have really been under pressure, because you need to bowl a team out when defending a score like this,” Smuts said.