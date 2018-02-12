Park snatch late win

Park edged Star of Hope with a hard-fought 23-22 victory in the fourth round of the Eastern Cape Super 12 rugby competition at Londt Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The home side showed their fighting spirit to stick it out to the last minute of the game.

Star of Hope were out to prove themselves as worthy opponents and the visitors drew first blood with a brilliant try from fullback Siyabonga Kasibe, who used his speed to out-run a Park defender.

Stars controlled the game for most of the first half and scored a second try through eighthman Ntsika Fisanti.

Park fought back and a try from flanker Kuhle Sonkosi put them back in the game.

Flyhalf Handre Snetler slotted the conversion from a difficult position.

As the game progressed, the Star of Hope side were becoming sloppy and conceded three consecutive penalties and Snetler managed to put them away with ease.

There was even more action in the second half as both sides showed their physicality.

The forwards were working overtime and neither team wanted to lose.

Park were caught napping in a breakdown and hefty hooker Mziwanele Besman bulldozed his way through some weak defending but flyhalf Siviwe Konki could not convert the try.

Prop Sonwabo Jam added another try that put the visitors ahead. But a moment of individual brilliance from Park fullback Andries Garca saw them come from behind to win the game in the last minute.

Results: Park 23 Star of Hope 22 Despatch 27 Kruisfontein 24 Breakers 14 Gardens 20 EL Police 12 Berlin Tigers 13